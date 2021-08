The cryptocurrency community has been in a bit of a frenzy these last few months. Elon Musk announced that he would no longer accept Bitcoin as a payment method for Tesla purchases, which meant that the cryptocurrency took a big hit and has continually declined since Musk’s announcements. Though now that the storm has passed somewhat, it seems another spanner has been thrown in the works as U.K. bank Barclays says it will no longer allow its customers to make use of their bank-issued debit and credit cards to make payments to Binance, a popular crypto exchange. This could drastically affect the future of crypto payments.