The Biden Administration Issues A New Eviction Moratorium After A Federal Ban Lapsed

By Barbara Sprunt
kcur.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays after a national eviction moratorium expired, the Biden administration plans to announce a more limited freeze on evictions, a source familiar with the decision told NPR on Tuesday. President Biden said details of the pause would come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later Tuesday. The source...

www.kcur.org

