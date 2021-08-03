Cancel
Rainier, OR

Rainier passes vacation rental ordinance, revives library board

By Marissa Heffernan
Longview Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRainier homeowners who want to rent their houses for vacation rentals now have a new ordinance to follow after the Rainier City Council unanimously approved it Monday night. Ordinance 1080 used Seaside’s ordinance as a base, and requires people wishing to rent their homes for vacationers to notify all neighbors within 200 feet, get the house inspected by a professional, and limits the number of rooms rented to no more than half of the total bedrooms.

