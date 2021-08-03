Education secretary says banning mask mandates risks return to school: 'We know what works'

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Panama City on Wednesday where he addressed yesterday’s comments from President Joe Biden singling out Florida over COVID. “This is a guy who ran for president saying he was going to, quote, ‘Shut down the virus.’ And what has he done? He’s imported more virus from around the world by having a wide open southern border. You have hundreds of thousands of people pouring across every month,” he said. He then touched on schools and businesses. “If you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way, I’m not going to...