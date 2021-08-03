Cancel
Pirates' Anthony Banda: Activation coming Wednesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Manager Derek Shelton said that Banda is expected to be activated Wednesday, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Banda was claimed off waivers from the Mets on Monday, and with the southpaw out of minor-league options, he must be added to the big-league roster if Pittsburgh intends to keep him under control. Banda will join the Pirates' bullpen having posted a 7.36 ERA and 2.05 WHIP across 7.1 major-league innings this season.

