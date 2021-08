Venture capital firm Advanced Technology Ventures has been struck by a ransomware attack that has resulted in the theft of personal information relating to its investors. The firm disclosed the ransomware attack in a letter sent to the Maine Attorney General’s Office. The ransomware attack is said to have taken place on July 9 and is first described in the letter as anomalous activity on servers that stored financial reporting information. The letter goes on to say that ATV soon determined that its servers had been encrypted by a ransomware attack.