Charles City man accused of bilking thousands from his dependent grandmother

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man faces multiple felony charges after being accused of stealing money from his dependent grandmother. A criminal complaint says 33-year-old Casey Olson was the power of attorney for his grandmother who is a resident of a local nursing home. From October of last year to March of this year, Olson is accused of withdrawing approximately $15,000 from her bank account, as well as cashing in certificates of deposit that were valued at around $17,000.