Womble launches lobbying subsidiary, bringing on leaders with Boston ties

Signage is seen at the legal offices of the law firm Womble Bond Dickinson in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Womble Bond Dickinson on Tuesday debuted a new government relations and public affairs unit staffed with Massachusetts lobbying veterans.

Womble, with U.S. roots in the Southeast, has been moving aggressively to expand its four-year old Boston office. The firm has added three lateral partners there since the beginning of the year, including Jed Nosal, a lawyer who joined from Brown Rudnick in March and will now also be a member of the new lobbying team.

"From the firm's perspective, we looked at this as an opportunity to be able to provide a whole new line of services in Boston as part of our overall growth strategy here," Nosal said.

The government and public affairs group is structured as a subsidiary of the law firm named WBD Strategies LLC, according to its website. Leading the team as its president is Jack McGlynn Jr, formerly of government relations and law firm McGlynn & McGlynn, who according to his Womble bio has more than 30 years of experience as a lawyer, lobbyist and government affairs consultant.

Beth Mullen also joins from McGlynn & McGlynn, where she was vice president of government relations, and will serve as senior vice president in the Womble unit. The two other additions to the Womble team hail from Brown Rudnick. Colleen McGlynn, Jack McGlynn Jr's daughter, was director of Brown Rudnick's government law and strategies group in Boston, while Marty Nastasia was managing partner of that group. They join as senior vice president and executive vice president, respectively.

The hires continue a raid on Brown Rudnick in Boston. In addition to the two new members and Nosal, energy regulatory litigator Jesse Reyes joined Womble in April from the firm.

Another recent Boston hire for Womble, former Providence, Rhode Island mayor Angel Taveras, joined from Greenberg Traurig in January.

A representative for Brown Rudnick didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the departure of McGlynn and Nastasia.

The team altogether represents a range of national and Massachusetts-based clients in the healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, gaming, energy, transportation and education industries, the firm said.

"WBD expects this to be a phenomenal opportunity to expand service to existing clients and develop new ones for this new team as well as our current attorneys through collaboration," Sarah Keefe, managing partner of Womble's Boston office, said in a statement.

Nosal said the team is concentrated on developing the government affairs team in Boston at the moment, but they would "like to think that it's something that can be replicated in other markets" to be able to offer clients additional services.

The 1,100-lawyer firm has 26 offices in the U.S. and the UK, and is a product of a 2017 merger between North Carolina-based Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice and UK-based law firm Bond Dickinson. The firm's Boston office, which opened that year, has grown from four to 23 lawyers.