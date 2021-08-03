Bear Wanders Into Gatlinburg Restaurant Then Hangs Out on the Sidewalk
It's a good thing that every town in America has its own personality, its own way of doing things. Owensboro is certainly no exception. There are a number of examples but I'll use mutton as a prime one. It's still pretty common for folks who are NOT from here to turn their noses up at mutton, a meat that I grew up eating. I mean, when Dad used to say he was bringing home barbecue, it just meant mutton. Because it was ALWAYS mutton.wbkr.com
Comments / 0