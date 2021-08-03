Bear Wanders Into Gatlinburg Restaurant Then Hangs Out on the Sidewalk

For the last two weeks, I have been in Kenya. Kevin and I spent our summer vacation visiting four national parks/reserves on a safari in the "southern savannah" of the country. The final stop on our tour was Masai Mara, which is home to the annual wildebeest migration known as the 8th Wonder of the World. Annually, over a million wildebeests (along with zebras and other hoofed herbivores) migrate from the Serengeti in Tanzania to the Mara in Kenya. They live there for about three months of the year and graze through about 1500 square km of grass. They come to eat. And, if they can avoid being eaten themselves, they have a seemingly endless, big grassy buffet in front of them.