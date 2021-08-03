Former Cyclone Nader re-signs with Suns

According to a recent report, one NBA insider thinks the Los Angeles Lakers have the best chance at stealing Chris Paul away from the Phoenix Suns this offseason. “Yet I still see the Lakers as the most realistic threat to derailing the Suns’ hopes of re-signing Paul, no matter how hard it is to pinpoint a pathway for them to acquire him because of the cap complexities,” wrote Marc Stein in a recent blog post. “The reasoning: We know Paul would want to play again in Los Angeles, where his family still resides during the season, and also that he would want to play alongside [LeBron] James. The fact that Magic Johnson was tweeting about Paul-to-the-Lakers scenarios minutes after the Finals were over certainly won’t dissuade conspiracy theorists from believing that the Lakers are, at a minimum, exploring the options here.”