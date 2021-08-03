Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Former Cyclone Nader re-signs with Suns

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 2 days ago

(Phoenix) -- Former Iowa State University standout Abdel Nader has reached a deal with the Phoenix Suns, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The deal, per Nader's agent, is a two-year contract worth $4.2 million. Nader has played four seasons in the NBA, the last of which came with the...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abdel Nader
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State University#The Phoenix Suns#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chris Paul is opting out but expected to re-sign with Suns

Chris Paul is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract but will most likely be staying with the Phoenix Suns. Normally, it’d be a bad idea for a 36-year-old NBA player with a history of injuries to turn down a $44.2 million player option. But Chris Paul is not your normal point guard, and he may be considering doing exactly that after one of the most rewarding seasons of his career.
NBA247Sports

Georges Niang, Abdel Nader reportedly agree to multi-year contracts with NBA teams

Tuesday was a good day for a few Cyclones in the NBA. In addition to a report that Talen Horton-Tucker had agreed to a three-year, $32 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, it was also reported that Georges Niang and Abdel Nader had agreed to multi-year contracts with NBA teams. According to a report from Marc Stein, Niang will sign a two-year, $6.7 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. And per a report from Stadium's Shams Charania, Nader has agreed to a two-year, $4.2 million extension with the Phoenix Suns.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: 2 Former Chris Paul Teammates to Sign this Offseason

Chris Paul’s pending free-agency continues to shadow the Phoenix Suns as they try to move on from their NBA Finals defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. The question of whether or not Paul returns next year continues to haunt fans as well, with many likely pondering it over and over again as they drive into work each day, sip their morning coffee, and brush their teeth before bed.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers seen as ‘most realistic threat’ to derail Suns’ plan to re-sign Chris Paul

According to a recent report, one NBA insider thinks the Los Angeles Lakers have the best chance at stealing Chris Paul away from the Phoenix Suns this offseason. “Yet I still see the Lakers as the most realistic threat to derailing the Suns’ hopes of re-signing Paul, no matter how hard it is to pinpoint a pathway for them to acquire him because of the cap complexities,” wrote Marc Stein in a recent blog post. “The reasoning: We know Paul would want to play again in Los Angeles, where his family still resides during the season, and also that he would want to play alongside [LeBron] James. The fact that Magic Johnson was tweeting about Paul-to-the-Lakers scenarios minutes after the Finals were over certainly won’t dissuade conspiracy theorists from believing that the Lakers are, at a minimum, exploring the options here.”
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Suns re-sign Abdel Nader for two years, $4.2 million

The Phoenix Suns have decided to retain four-year veteran Abdel Nader on a 2-year, $4.2 million contract. The Suns have his ‘bird rights’, which can be used to exceed the salary cap to retain their own free agent without using any other cap exceptions. Nader, 27 years old, was acquired...
NBAwatchstadium.com

Shams Charania: Suns Re-Sign PG Chris Paul

Chris Paul declined his player option with the Suns on Monday, but re-signed with the team as free agency opened on Monday. Shams Charania explains the details we know thus far.
NBAarizonasports.com

Cam Payne reportedly agrees to re-sign with Suns on 3-year contract

Backup point guard Cam Payne has agreed to re-up with the Phoenix Suns on a three-year, $19 million deal, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes. Phoenix this past season retained Payne after he first joined the team for eight games in the Disney World bubble to close the 2019-20 season. The next year, he played a key role coming off the bench during the Suns’ run to their first postseason appearance in more than a decade.
NBAblackchronicle.com

NBA free agency tracker 2021: Chris Paul to re-sign with Suns; Kyle Lowry joins Heat; Knicks add Evan Fournier

NBA championships are won in June (or July … or August), but the foundation is laid almost a year prior during the free agency period. We just saw how offseason signings like Bobby Portis and Jae Crowder helped shape the postseason, and those are the types of moves that teams started to make on Monday, when they were officially allowed to negotiate with players.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' JaVale McGee: Set to sign one-year deal with Suns

McGee and the Suns agreed to terms Monday on a one-year, $5 million contract, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. After winning a title with the Lakers in the bubble, McGee split last season between the Cavaliers and Nuggets, appearing in 46 games and averaging 7.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 14.7 minutes. He'll add insurance at center for the Suns, who struggled to find a capable backup to Deandre Ayton after rookie Jalen Smith proved unprepared to handle a consistent role.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Suns to re-sign Frank Kaminsky on one-year deal

Free-agent big man Frank Kaminsky has agreed to return to the Suns on a one-year deal, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman tell Marc Stein (Twitter link). Kaminsky, 28, first joined the Suns for the 2019-20 season after four years in Charlotte. He signed with Sacramento during the 2020 offseason, but was released by the Kings at the end of the preseason and was claimed off waivers by the Suns, resulting in him spending another season in Phoenix.
NBAPosting and Toasting

Elfrid Payton is reportedly signing with the Phoenix Suns

Hello, friend. I have some good news for you—news that will hopefully quell the nightmares you’ve been experiencing over the past year or so... It seemed clear that the much-maligned point guard would not be returning once the front office signed Kemba Walker, but we couldn’t be quite sure. What if somebody got hurt mid-season and Elf was just sitting there, un-signed, beckoning coach Tom Thibodeau to bring him back?
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns Re-Sign Chris Paul and Solidify Their Backcourt

Phoenix Suns (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) The Phoenix Suns accomplished their main goal in maintaining all their key players from the backcourt a season ago, while adding a much-needed piece to go alongside them. Shortly after NBA free agency opened up, the Suns wasted no time re-signing point guards...
NBAtheScore

Paul to re-sign with Suns on 4-year deal worth up to $120M

The Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul will run it back. Paul has agreed to re-sign with the Suns on a four-year deal that could pay him as much as $120 million, his agents confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal will tie Paul to Phoenix until he's 40. While the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy