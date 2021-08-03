Marshal Animal Shelter

View more in
Tyler, TX
Labor Issues|Posted byABC News
Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies at age 72
The longtime president of the AFL-CIO labor union has died at age 72
Environment|Posted byThe Associated Press
Forecasters: Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought
After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.
Politics|Posted byReuters
New York impeachment probe into Cuomo nears completion, lawmaker says
NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The New York State Assembly impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearing completion and the chamber's judiciary committee has asked his lawyers to submit evidence by the end of next week, the panel's chairman said on Thursday. The deadline is part of growing...
Politics|Posted byFox News
Arms trafficking caused Mexican gov to sue U.S. gun manufacturers
The Mexican government sued United States gun manufacturers and distributors Wednesday in U.S. federal court, arguing that their negligent and illegal commercial practices have unleashed tremendous bloodshed in Mexico. The unusual lawsuit was filed in U.S. federal court in Boston. Among those being sued are some of the biggest names...
Public Safety|Posted byThe Hill
Frontier Airlines says it is now 'supporting' crew who restrained unruly passenger
Frontier Airlines now says it is “supporting” its crew who restrained an unruly passenger with duct tape after he allegedly groped two female flight attendants’ chests and punched one male flight attendant in the face. “Frontier Airlines maintains the utmost value, respect, concern and support for all of our flight...
Middle East|Posted byThe Associated Press
Iran swears in new hard-line president amid regional tension
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The protégé of Iran’s supreme leader, Ebrahim Raisi, was sworn in as the country’s new president during a ceremony in parliament on Thursday, an inauguration that completes hard-liners’ dominance of all branches of government in the Islamic Republic. The former judiciary chief known for his distrust...
Politics|CBS News
New York state senator calls to impeach Andrew Cuomo: "This is a governor that has to go"
New York state Senator Samra Brouk has called for the impeachment of Governor Andrew Cuomo if he does not "immediately resign" following a scathing report released Tuesday that accused him of sexually harassing 11 women and breaking federal and state laws. "This is a governor that has to go," Brouk...
Congress & Courts|Posted byNBC News
Landlord groups ask federal judge to halt new CDC eviction ban
Two groups representing property owners asked a federal judge Wednesday evening to block enforcement of the latest eviction moratorium from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Alabama Association of Realtors and its Georgia counterpart argued in the emergency court filing in U.S. District Court for the District of...
Soccer|Posted byReuters
Messi to leave Barcelona due to financial constraint - club statement
MADRID, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Argentina striker Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract, the La Liga club said on Thursday, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of deal. "Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement...
Business|Posted byABC News
Amazon workers won’t return to office until 2022
Tech giant Amazon has pushed back its return to office date for tech and corporate staffers to January 2022.
