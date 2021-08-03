ISU's Pollard named NACDA President

(Ames) -- Iowa State University Athletic Director Jamie Pollard has been named the National Association of Collegiate Directors President for the 2021-22 year. In a release, Pollard said, "I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the next President of NACDA,” Pollard said. “It is humbling to join the long list of amazing leaders who have previously served as President of our organization. I look forward to working with Bob Vecchione and the NACDA staff, along with the other members of the Executive Committee, to help lead our profession during one of the most challenging times our industry has ever faced.”