Matchups announced for 2021 Big Ten/ACC Women's Basketball Challenge

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- The matchups have been announced for the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Women's Basketball Challenge. As part of the challenge, Nebraska will trek to Wake Forest on December 1st while Iowa travels to Duke on December 2nd. Other Big Ten/ACC matchups include North Carolina at Minnesota, Ohio State at Syracuse,...

