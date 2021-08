Manchester United were tested to the maximum against a Brentford side who came up against the Red Devils for the second time in their history, the last term Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm back in 2013. Andreas Pereira took the headlines on the night with his thumping strike from just outside the box smashing into the top right hand corner of the net, helped on its way by the woodwork. Although questionably the same could have been said for both of Brentford goals at Old Trafford.