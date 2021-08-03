Cancel
Poland Offers Asylum to Belarusian Olympic Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya Amid Safety Concerns

wvli927.com
 2 days ago

Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is likely breathing a sigh of relief today after being granted asylum in Poland starting Aug. 4.

