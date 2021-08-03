Poland Offers Asylum to Belarusian Olympic Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya Amid Safety Concerns

The EU on Tuesday told Turkey to reverse plans to open up the Cypriot ghost town of Varosha, announced during a controversial visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the divided island.
The 27-nation bloc, which includes the internationally recognised Republic of Cyprus, condemned "Turkeyâs unilateral steps and the unacceptable announcements".
Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said last week they would open the former resort, abandoned since Ankara's 1974 invasion of the island.
A statement issued by the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell criticised the plans as breaching a series of United Nations resolutions.
Comments / 0