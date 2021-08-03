Poland Offers Asylum to Belarusian Olympic Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya Amid Safety Concerns

A 100-year-old former concentration camp guard is set to stand trial in Germany, according to reports. The man is said to have worked at the Sachsenhausen Nazi concentration camp near Berlin between 1942 to 1945. He is due to go on trial this autumn, according to a German Sunday newspaper. The district court of Neuruppin admitted the charges of accessory to murder in 3,500 cases.The defendant should be able to stand trial for two to two and a half hours a day, a court spokesperson told Welt am Sonntag.The 100-year-old has not been named for legal reasons. Around 200,000 people...