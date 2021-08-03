Basketball-NCAA needs reform to achieve gender equality – report

The NCAA Board of Governors Friday called for a constitutional convention in November, the first step toward launching dramatic reform in how the sprawling, multibillion-dollar enterprise of college sports is governed for years to come. In the wake of a stinging loss in the Supreme Court and radical changes to the way athletes can be compensated —- and with College Football Playoff expansion and major conference realignment already in motion — the NCAA said it wants to “reimagine” how it manages the needs of its more than 450,000 athletes. “The goal is to make sure that we can align authority and responsibilities, get that right between campuses and the conferences and the national level,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a brief teleconference with reporters. That begins with examining the NCAA’s very foundation, a six-article constitution that lays out the association’s purpose, principles and general policies. Action on proposed changes to the constitution is expected to be taken at the NCAA’s January convention. A 22-person Constitution Review Committee with university presidents, conference commissioners, athletics directors, and students from the more than 1,100 member schools in Divisions 1, 2, and 3 will be created to redraft the constitution. The committee will be appointed in August after each division nominates candidates.