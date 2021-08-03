Cancel
Basketball-NCAA needs reform to achieve gender equality – report

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has failed to live up to its commitment to gender equality in its basketball programs and should institute a series of reforms, according to a report . The report, by law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, was commissioned by the NCAA...

Related
College SportsInside Higher Ed

Report: NCAA Inequitably Reliant on Men’s Basketball

An external review of gender equity in the National Collegiate Athletic Association, released Tuesday, describes the college sports governing body as highly financially reliant on its Division I men’s basketball tournament and rife with gender disparities as a result. The NCAA commissioned the review in March when it faced renewed...
SocietyWAMU

Olympians Speak Up On Gender Equality And Mothers’ Rights

Many athletes on Team USA are vocal about the struggles of being a mom and a star athlete, as are mothers from other nations. At the Tokyo Olympics, they’re using their platform to make a change. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Societychatsports.com

When Gender Equality at the Olympics Is Not So Equal

TOKYO — For the first time since the founding of the modern Olympics 125 years ago, the Games have nearly reached gender parity. Of the nearly 11,000 athletes arriving in Tokyo, almost 49 percent will be women, according to the International Olympic Committee, up from 45.6 percent at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and 44.2 percent at the 2012 London Olympics. (The I.O.C. does not have data on the number of nonbinary athletes at these Games.)
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Tokyo Games poised to be 'most gender equal' Olympics yet, IOC says

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said the upcoming Tokyo Games will be the “most gender equal” Olympics yet, The Associated Press reported Wednesday. The IOC added 18 new sporting events for the Games, which have equal participation from men and women. The new sporting events include baseball and softball, karate, skateboarding, sports climbing and surfing.
College Sportssemoball.com

NCAA gender equity review recommends combined Final Four

A law firm hired to investigate gender equity concerns at NCAA championship events says the association has not lived up to its own standards. A law firm hired to investigate gender equity concerns at NCAA championship events released a blistering report Tuesday that recommended holding the men's and women's Final Fours at the same site and offering financial incentives to schools to improve their women's basketball programs.
Sportssemoball.com

Quick glance: NCAA gender equity report recommendations

A 113-page report from a law firm's review of the inequities between the men's and women's NCAA Division I basketball tournaments made several recommendations. Some of the recommendations in a 113-page report from Kaplan Heckler & Finke LLP, which was hired to review inequities between the men's and women's NCAA Division I basketball tournaments:
College SportsBoston Globe

NCAA Board of Governors to start reform with constitutional convention

The NCAA Board of Governors Friday called for a constitutional convention in November, the first step toward launching dramatic reform in how the sprawling, multibillion-dollar enterprise of college sports is governed for years to come. In the wake of a stinging loss in the Supreme Court and radical changes to the way athletes can be compensated —- and with College Football Playoff expansion and major conference realignment already in motion — the NCAA said it wants to “reimagine” how it manages the needs of its more than 450,000 athletes. “The goal is to make sure that we can align authority and responsibilities, get that right between campuses and the conferences and the national level,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a brief teleconference with reporters. That begins with examining the NCAA’s very foundation, a six-article constitution that lays out the association’s purpose, principles and general policies. Action on proposed changes to the constitution is expected to be taken at the NCAA’s January convention. A 22-person Constitution Review Committee with university presidents, conference commissioners, athletics directors, and students from the more than 1,100 member schools in Divisions 1, 2, and 3 will be created to redraft the constitution. The committee will be appointed in August after each division nominates candidates.
Footballwcn247.com

Law firm: NCAA gender failure...Viking cut indicted player

UNDATED (AP) — A law firm hired to investigate gender equity concerns at NCAA championship events says the association has not lived up to its own standards. The report recommended holding the men’s and women’s Final Fours at the same site. It also calls for financial incentives to schools to improve their women’s basketball programs. The review by Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP had been highly anticipated. The firm was hired in March after the NCAA failed to provide equal amenities to the teams in the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments.
Buies Creek, NCcampbell.edu

NCAA changes prompt Campbell Law School to launch sports law clinic

RALEIGH — When the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced its decision to allow athletes to profit from the commercial use of their names, images or likenesses (NIL), the move opened up a Pandora’s Box of legal implications for student athletes, many of whom cannot afford to hire an agent to represent their interests.
Basketballwmar2news

Report: NCAA fails on fender equity, undervalues women's basketball

The NCAA has fallen short of upholding its commitment to gender equity by prioritizing its cash cow Division I men's basketball tournament “over everything else,” according a scathing review released Tuesday after an uproar over how the association conducts its championship events. A law firm hired by the NCAA to...

