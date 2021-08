Joan H. DeLorme- age 76, passed away November 19, 2020, due to complications from Covid 19 at the Alice Hyde Medical Center. She had most recently lived at The Alice Center nursing home in Malone. Born December 26, 1943, in Hermon, NY- she was the daughter of Claude and Dorothy Stafford. She attended Hermon Dekalb Central School until 1960- when she married Donald L. DeLorme on November 26, 1960. Donald predeceased her in 2013.