Horn Lake, MS

"I saw the chairs and they were like just super close together," DeSoto County Schools student 'nervous' about being coughed on in class

localmemphis.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHORN LAKE, Miss — Some parents and students are feeling uneasy after going to a meet the teacher gathering Monday night at Horn Lake Intermediate School. They said DeSoto County Schools should relook at their back-to-school plan because the decision to go back to school full-time, without a mask requirement, is risky. Lekista Flurry will be sending her eight-year-old boy to Horn Lake Intermediate School on Thursday but she doesn't want to.

www.localmemphis.com

