Adeline Marion Hill 1935 - 2021

Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdeline Marion Hill, age 85, formerly of Nevis, MN went home to Jesus on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Arbor Park Living Center of Moorhead Minnesota. She was born to Louis and Minnie Smith on September 02, 1935 in a log cabin in Browerville, MN. She was proud to have attended one of the last country schools in Minnesota with less than 10 students during her elementary years until her family moved to Grand Rapids, MN where she spent the remainder if her youth.

