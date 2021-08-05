Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane County, WA

Some Inland Northwest hospitals at or near capacity amid COVID-19 surge

By Kelley Collins
Posted by 
KREM2
KREM2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3un0Va_0bGuWHp100

About half of the COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized at Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene are receiving treatment in the ICU.

In North Idaho's Panhandle Health District, 96% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Forty COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and 22 of those patients are receiving critical care in the entire health district as of Tuesday afternoon, according to spokesperson Kate Hoyer.

North Idaho and Spokane County are seeing increases in coronavirus cases. PHD is reporting about 100 new cases every day, according to a press release, and the testing positivity and testing demand also continue to increase.

Hoyer explained that the district is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases due to a lack of vaccinations.

"Every unvaccinated person in District 1, which is around 60% of the population, leaves the community vulnerable," Hoyer said. "If you haven't received the vaccine, then you are vulnerable with catching COVID or any of the variants."

Spokane County’s COVID-19 case rate is sitting at 208 per 100,000 people from July 18-31, according to the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) . The health district also reported on Tuesday that 80 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized.

SRHD also reported 451 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, adding that the case count reflects a combination of backlog received from the Washington Data Reporting System and a rise in COVID-19 cases being seen across the state due to the spread of the Delta variant.

"The backlog includes additional cases from the last seven days, however, it is still a concerning increase," SRHD wrote in a press release.

Due to the increased amount of daily cases that PHD is receiving, health officials are focusing on case investigation by contacting those who tested positive for COVID-19 and asking them to follow up with their close contacts. This will allow staff to contact additional cases in a timely manner but close contacts of those cases will not be called by PHD. This is temporary, and normal case investigation and contact tracing will resume when possible.

Some hospitals operating at or near capacity, doctor says

Kootenai Health Chief of Staff Robert Scroggins, MD, said that most hospitals in the region have been operating at or near capacity for the past week or so. Those who need to seek medical attention for issues other than COVID-19 could also be impacted by the hospital's capacity issues.

"If we don't have a bed to put them in, we may have to ship them somewhere else. And there's sometimes a delay in care," Scroggins said.

Now, the hospitals are seeing young people admitted into the hospital for COVID-19.

"The average age of the patients admitted to the hospital and into the ICU is younger," Scroggins explained. "Previously, we had seen a lot of people 78 years old, that were being admitted with COVID. Now we're seeing 40s, 50s, 60s."

Washington DOH concerned with COVID-19 uptick

In Washington, the state Department of Health (DOH) is also concerned with an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Over the past four days, an average of 1,500 new cases has been reported each day.

Since July 30, 6,000 new cases have been reported. The positivity rate is also at 5.5%, which is up from 2% two months ago.

Last week, Washington saw a 20% increase in hospitalizations with more than 600 people affected. The DOH explained that more than 94% of cases in Washington for those over the age of 12 are people who have not been fully vaccinated.

Because the Delta variant is so transmissible and contagious, it has become the dominant strain in Washington and has made up roughly 76% of cases.

Comments / 82

KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
State
Idaho State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Health
Coeur D'alene, ID
Government
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Washington Health
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Health
Spokane County, WA
Coronavirus
Local
Washington Government
Spokane County, WA
Health
Spokane County, WA
Government
Coeur D'alene, ID
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Hospitals#Inland Northwest#Kootenai Health#Icu#Phd#Covid#Md#Morgantrau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: The State With The Most People In Hospitals

The unusually dangerous Delta variant of COVID-19 now causes almost all infections in America. It spreads much more rapidly from earlier variants.  Because of this, people in some parts of the nation, particularly where vaccination rates are low, face a high risk of rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Before the Delta variant became widespread in […]
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 892 new cases in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) -- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Saturday morning. As of 10:00 a., there are 473,116 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, 892 cases have been reported in Maryland within the past 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 3.92%, decreased by 0.13 since...
Chaffee County, COarkvalleyvoice.com

COVID-19 Infections Surge in Chaffee County

“Delta has sure come to Chaffee with a predicted vengeance!”. The words of Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) Director Andrea Carlstrom Thursday, talking about the high number of COVID-19 cases seen locally in the past month. As with many locales around the country, the highly infectious Delta variant of the...
Nevada Statekunr.org

COVID-19 Cases Going Up As Wildfire Smoke Chokes Northern Nevada

Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged more than 900 new cases of COVID-19 a day. Health officials say the newest wave of infections is the result of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. And as if that wasn’t enough, one of the largest wildfires in California history is also dumping smoke and ash across Northern Nevada. KUNR Morning Edition host Noah Glick checked in with senior reporter Paul Boger to discuss the top stories from the week.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

New ‘Delta Plus’ Coronavirus Variant Detected in Bay Area

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KPIX) — As the Delta variant of the coronavirus fuels an ongoing COVID wave, Bay Area health experts are keeping a close eye on yet another variant: Delta Plus. “We believe that it’s at least as bad as Delta,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California San Francisco. “We don’t know if it’s even worse than Delta yet. When I say worse we think about number one: is it more transmissible? Number two, does it evade vaccines? And, number three, does it make you sicker?” The Santa Clara County Public Health Department has detected 46...
Plainview, TXPlainview Daily Herald

False sense of security partially blamed for uptick in COVID cases

Cases of COVID-19 are rising across Hale County again and lagging vaccination numbers are at least partially to blame. A total of 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the county last week marking the most significant increase the county’s seen in months. The latest numbers released by the...
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

COVID-19 delta variant has more York County residents seeking vaccines

An increasing number of York County residents receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine may indicate they are taking the delta variant more seriously, according to local health officials. As of Friday, 979 residents per 100,000 people received their first vaccine dose over the past 14 days, according to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House says half of total US population fully vaccinated

Half of the total U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a White House official said Friday. White House Data Director Cyrus Shahpar announced in a tweet that 50 percent of all Americans are fully vaccinated as part of an update on daily vaccination data. The updated data showed...
Fishers, INreadthereporter.com

Latest info on COVID-19 from Fishers Health Dept.

Due to rising COVID cases in Fishers and Hamilton County, the Fishers Health Department’s (FHD) primary metric area is yellow this week, with several sub-metrics in orange. Testing availability, turnaround time, and contact tracing remains in green. ICU hospital capacity is green; however, FHD officials have seen an increase in...
Cayuga County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

COVID Outbreaks in Daycares

Cayuga County has seen five outbreaks of COVID-19 in daycare centers this past month, caused by faculty or staff coming into the facilities sick. This caused the facilities to either close specific classrooms or close completely. The Cayuga County Health Department has also seen an increase in the number of children infected with COVID-19.
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

ICU capacity in Texas hospitals shrinks as delta variant spread causes surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

TEXAS — As the delta variant rages across the state, the spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has Texas hospitals worried about running out of beds for patients. As a palliative care physician, Dr. Mark Casanova is used to providing care for patients who are extremely sick. But he says the current surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations feels different.

Comments / 82

Community Policy