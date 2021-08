Cory R. Richards, age 29, of Hibbing, MN passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at his home. Cory was born in 1992 to Terry and Diane Richards in Robbinsdale, MN. He attended school in Northeast Minneapolis and later Grand Rapids. In October 2014, Cory was united in marriage to Shana Renollet. Cory enjoyed working on electrical items, riding his motorcycle, and most of all, spending time with his family.