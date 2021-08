It is with heavy heart that we share the passing of Elsie Arlene (McNeil) Riehle of Cambridge, formerly of Stillwater, MN, on Sunday, February 21, 2021. The daughter of Ralph Edmund and Mable Marceleen (O’Brien) McNeil, Elsie was born on April 15, 1933 in Swatara, MN. She was the youngest of 12 children (and the last remaining of the children).