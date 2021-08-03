Jeanette R. Wellcome 1942-2021

Jeanette R. Wellcome, 78, lifelong Marble resident, died Sunday, August 1, 2021, in the Fairview Range Medical Center, Hibbing. Born December 6, 1942, in Marble, she was the daughter of Roger and Janet (Baldwin) Kickertz. Jeanette was Greenway High School graduate, a member of the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church of Coleraine, a former member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Marble and its Council of Catholic Women, and a member of the Marble Civic Club. A loving mother and grandmother, Jeanette enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren having back yard barbecues and campfires. She also enjoyed playing bingo, attending community events, and most any sporting event.