James M. (Jim) Kannas 1941-2021

Jim passed away on July 27, 2021, while a resident of a nursing home in Lompoc, CA. after a long illness. He was born in Hibbing, MN on August 12, 1941, to Arvo and Emelia Kannas of Balsam Township. Jim attended school in Balsam and Grand Rapids, graduating from the University of MN Experiment Station high school in Grand Rapids. From there, he went on to spend four years in the Air Force, stationed at Beale AFB, CA where he was an aircraft mechanic.