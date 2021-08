“Contemporary China – Six Interpretations” could not have had a better objective: to bring together Brazilians from various disciplines, from economics to literature, to write about a country which, it must be admitted, has the project of reinventing the world . There is little Brazilian intellectual production on China, much less than would be necessary. That’s why I went to the book curated by sociologist Ricardo Musse with great interest, even though the imprint was academic. But I left frustrated.