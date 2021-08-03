Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Titanic museum visitors hospitalized after iceberg wall collapses

By Timothy Nerozzi, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree guests visiting the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge,. , were hospitalized after the attraction's iceberg wall collapsed. "Tonight, an accident occurred at our Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge. Our iceberg wall collapsed and injured 3 guests who were taken to the hospital. At this time, we do not know the extent of their injuries," wrote Mary Kellogg-Joslyn and John Joslyn, the owners of the attraction.

gazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Iceberg#Accident#Pigeon Forge Attraction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Florence, COGazette

Fire in Florence historic building shuts down part of downtown

A blaze of flames and smoke consumed a building in downtown Florence Wednesday night, firefighters said. The fire erupted around 11:45 p.m. in a two-story, historic building off West Main Street, Florence Fire District Chief, Bill Ritter, said. Heavy fire damage impacted much of the second floor, which was under...
arlnow.com

NEW: Local Couple Killed in California Plane Crash

A plane crash in California wine country has claimed the lives of three people, including an Arlington couple. Shauna and James Waite, who lived near Yorktown High School, were killed when their small plane crashed in a vineyard in Napa County on Friday morning. According to a post on the...
HomelessPosted by
Upworthy

A group gave 105 homeless people disposable cameras. These are the photos they took.

A group of 105 homeless people gathered at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. Each of them was given a disposable camera and told to take pictures that represent "my London." The photos were entered in an annual contest run by London-based nonprofit Cafe Art, which gives homeless artists the chance to have their work displayed around the city and, for some of the photographers who participate in the yearly challenge, in a print calendar.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Daily Mail

How the sinking of the Titanic wrecked a dynasty: Haunting photos show abandoned Pennsylvania mansion which millionaire tycoon built for his family before son and grandson died in 1912 disaster

It was meant to be the ancestral home of a new American dynasty, but the sinking of the Titanic left this mansion destined for dereliction. Photos captured by an urban explorer reveal the sad state of Lynnewood Hall in the US state of Pennsylvania. The mansion, which was described as...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Town baffled by mystery sound at night likened to the Purge movies

A loud noise has been keeping the residents of Suitland, Maryland from getting to sleep at night. The residents, who say the noise is similar to a siren, have been dealing with the strange noise on and off for years. Scott Bovarnick, a resident of the town, which is about 10 miles south of Washington DC, likened the noise to something out of a horror movie. “It sounds kind of like a combination of a tornado siren and a spaceship taking off, like the siren from the 'Purge' movies,” he said. He said that a lot of young families live...
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Cabin lived in by 81-year-old off-the-grid hermit for 30 years BURNS DOWN three weeks after he was arrested for 'squatting on private land'

An elderly hermit lauded as a folk hero after saying he'd rather stay in jail than give up his cabin on land he is accused of squatting on has lost his home to a fire. The cabin, located in the woods of New Hampshire near the Merrimack River, burned down on Wednesday while its occupant David Lidstone, 81, was jailed on a civil contempt sanction following a dispute about him staying in the property.
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Woman Captures "Baby Dinosaur" Running Through Her Yard

Have dinosaurs returned? We'll let you be the judge... A Florida woman in Palm Coast has decided that she saw a "baby dinosaur running" through her yard on her security camera, and after watching this video, I'm not gonna lie, it almost looks like one. Cristina Ryan told FOX 35 News that she saw this "prehistoric creature" galavanting across her yard, explaining why she truly believes she saw a "small dinosaur."
AnimalsBBC

Bournemouth beach closed after 'large animal' spotted in sea

Beach-goers were evacuated from the sea after reports of a "large marine animal" in the water. Lifeguards instructed swimmers to leave the sea at Boscombe Beach in Bournemouth while they scanned the water on Wednesday. Visitors took to social media and said there had been a shark sighting. The RNLI...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Suit: 'Abandoned' Man Dies in Hospital Waiting Room

A 72-year-old man who was struggling to breathe arched his back and waved his arm in an apparent bid to get someone’s attention shortly before slumping over in an emergency department waiting room, where he went unnoticed for hours, according to surveillance video released Thursday as part of a wrongful-death suit filed by his family.
Worldheritagedaily.com

Actun Tunichil Muknal – The Maya Cave of the Crystal Sepulchre

Actun Tunichil Muknal, which translates as “Cave of the Crystal Sepulcher”, is a Maya ceremonial cave site located near San Ignacio in the Cayo District of Belize. The Maya believed that the universe was divided into the sky, the earth, and the underworld, in which caves functioned as a portal or gateway to Xibalba, an underworld realm ruled by the Maya death gods and their helpers.
Colorado StateGazette

South Korean sculptor Byeongdoo Moon's small pieces featured in new Colorado Springs exhibit

You’ve seen Byeongdoo Moon’s large stainless steel sculptures in the annual downtown Art on the Streets exhibit since 2017. But the South Korean sculptor, who moved his family of four here in November, also creates small pieces. Those works will be featured in the new exhibit “My Scenery,” along with textile works by his wife, Hyewon Sim. It opens Friday at The Modbo with a free opening reception from 5-9 p.m., and runs through Aug. 27.
Colorado Springs, COGazette

Crash knocks over light pole, closes southbound Powers

After a crash knocked a light pole onto North Powers Boulevard, Colorado Springs police shut down all southbound travel on a section of the heavily traveled corridor Wednesday afternoon. The crash took place at around 4 p.m., just south of Constitution Avenue. Because the light pole was obstructing it, one...
LifestylePosted by
New York Only

This Scenic But Mysterious Beach In New York Is Haunted By A Ghostly Specter

New York is no stranger to haunted towns, after all, we are home to the infamous Sleepy Hollow. One other famously haunted area of the Empire State is Durand-Eastman Park. According to legend, a lady in white endlessly paces the beach there. Have you seen the lady in white in Rochester, or do you know […] The post This Scenic But Mysterious Beach In New York Is Haunted By A Ghostly Specter appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy