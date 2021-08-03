Titanic museum visitors hospitalized after iceberg wall collapses
Three guests visiting the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge,. , were hospitalized after the attraction's iceberg wall collapsed. "Tonight, an accident occurred at our Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge. Our iceberg wall collapsed and injured 3 guests who were taken to the hospital. At this time, we do not know the extent of their injuries," wrote Mary Kellogg-Joslyn and John Joslyn, the owners of the attraction.gazette.com
