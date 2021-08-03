Titanic museum visitors hospitalized after iceberg wall collapses

A loud noise has been keeping the residents of Suitland, Maryland from getting to sleep at night. The residents, who say the noise is similar to a siren, have been dealing with the strange noise on and off for years. Scott Bovarnick, a resident of the town, which is about 10 miles south of Washington DC, likened the noise to something out of a horror movie. “It sounds kind of like a combination of a tornado siren and a spaceship taking off, like the siren from the 'Purge' movies,” he said. He said that a lot of young families live...