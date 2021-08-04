Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Gov. Lamont, other Northeastern Governors release joint statement on Gov. Cuomo

Posted by 
FOX 61
FOX 61
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSG48_0bGuT3aJ00

Several Governors for the Northeast, including Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, have issued a joint statement regarding New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

A report was released Tuesday by the New York Attorney General following an independent investigation saying Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.

The joint statement was issued by Governor Dan McKee of Rhode Island, Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey, and Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, as well as Lamont.

The statement was two sentences and read, “We are appalled at the findings of the independent investigation by the New York Attorney General. Governor Cuomo should resign from office.”

The sentiment echoes President Joe Biden who said during his press conference later that day that Gov. Cuomo should resign from his position.

According to the Associated Press, Gov. Cuomo remained defiant against the report's findings.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER , FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Comments / 0

FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Government
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gov#Northeastern Governors#The Associated Press#Roku#Twitter#Facebook Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy