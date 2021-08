The Rays have claimed right-hander Jake Reed off waivers from the Dodgers, per the team. He will head to Triple-A to join the Durham Bulls. Reed’s time with the Dodgers was short, but memorable. He began the year in the Angels’ minor league system, but he was released on June 2. He signed with the Dodgers two days later and made his Major League debut with the Dodgers little more than a month later.