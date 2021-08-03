Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

This Weekend in Asia: Myanmar PM Settles In, Chaotic Bangladesh Reopening, Southern Vietnam Extends Lockdown

By Mayu Saini
Posted by 
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=160xmk_0bGuOwHm00

Major sourcing centers in Asia continue to struggle as they seek solutions to manufacturing slowdowns that have plagued the region.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.

Comments / 0

Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
17
Followers
409
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bangladesh#Myanmar#Southern Vietnam#Sj Promo 40
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Vietnam
Related
Public Healthwestplainsdailyquill.net

The Latest: Vietnam virus surge leads to Hanoi lockdown

HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnam has announced a 15-day lockdown in the capital Hanoi as a coronavirus surge spread from the southern Mekong Delta region. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Asia Today: Sydney lockdown extended, record cases in SKorea

SYDNEY — Australia’s largest city Sydney will remain in lockdown for another month. The New South Wales state government announced that the lockdown of the city of 5 million would last at least until Aug. 28, after reporting on Wednesday 177 new infections in the latest 24-hour period. It was the largest daily tally since the cluster was discovered in mid-June.
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Bangladesh reimposes virus lockdown for two weeks

Dhaka — Bangladesh is reimposing its anti-coronavirus shutdown for two more weeks to stem the tide of infections and deaths from the virus after a nine-day recess that allowed Muslims to celebrate the Eid-al-Adha festival. "None will be allowed outdoors unless it is urgent," police officer Aynal Hossain said on...
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Thailand and Vietnam extend COVID measures

Still in the grips of COVID-19 surges mainly fueled by the Delta (B1617.2) variant, Thailand and Vietnam extended lockdowns and other measures for the worst-hit parts of the countries. In other global developments, an outbreak in Australia's Queensland state flared again, and the greater Sydney area continues to report high...
PoliticsBBC

Myanmar: State of emergency extended with coup leader as PM

The general who took power in a coup in Myanmar in February has named himself prime minister and said emergency rule may now extend to August 2023. In an hour-long speech, Min Aung Hlaing pledged to hold a "free and fair multi-party election" but also called the elected party he removed "terrorists".
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Southeast Asia to increasingly rely on LNG imports through 2030

Though a net exporter of LNG, Southeast Asia is set to increasingly rely on imported LNG through 2030 to meet growing demand and support waning domestic supplies. Despite being a net exporter of LNG, Southeast Asia is set to increasingly rely on imported LNG through 2030 to meet the growing demand and support the waning domestic supplies, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
PoliticsTrumann Democrat

Myanmar military extends emergency, promises vote in 2 years

BANGKOK (AP) — Six months after seizing power from the elected government, Myanmar’s military leader on Sunday declared himself prime minister and said he would lead the country under the extended state of emergency until elections are held in about two years. “We must create conditions to hold a free...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Sydney extends lockdown as other Australian cities reopen

Sydney's lockdown has been extended by another month as Covid cases continue to rise. Australia's largest city has been under stay-at-home orders since late June due to an outbreak of the Delta variant. More than 2,500 people have been infected in Sydney's worst outbreak this year. New South Wales -...
Public HealthMetro International

Vietnam’s capital to extend COVID-19 curbs as new clusters emerge

HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam’s capital Hanoi will extend coronavirus restrictions until Aug. 22, its health ministry said on Friday, after authorities warned of new clusters of infections detected in the city of more than 8 million people. Hanoi has in the past two weeks ordered people to stay at home and...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Sourcing Journal

90% of Vietnam’s Garment Supply Chains ‘Broken’

More than one-third of Vietnam’s garment sector is in limbo, the Southeast Asian nation’s leading industry group said this week. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Labor IssuesPosted by
Sourcing Journal

H&M, Zara Pose ‘Barriers to Safety’ in Bangladesh, Labor Groups Say

With the Bangladesh Accord set to expire, lines are being drawn between those supporting a new pact and those who “disregard” worker lives. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LifestylePosted by
Fox News

Indonesia building its own 'Jurassic Park' despite warnings

Construction on an Indonesian tourism project dubbed "Jurassic Park" on social media will continue, the Southeast Asian country's environment ministry said on Thursday, despite UNESCO warnings the plans could have a negative environmental impact. Work on a series of tourism projects in Indonesia's Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage...
EntertainmentPosted by
PRX

The only known photos from Hiroshima taken on Aug. 6, 1945

Yoshito Matsushige took the only known photographs of Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945, after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city during World War II. Nearly half a century later, Matsushige told his story to Max McCoy, a reporter visiting Hiroshima from Kansas. McCoy speaks with The World's host Marco Werman about the photographer who captured the devastation on film that day.
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden approves his 1st US arms sale to Taiwan

On Wednesday, the U.S. announced its approval for the first arms sale to Taiwan under President Joe Biden, which would include 40 new mobile artillery vehicles for the island. China responded with threats of “counter-measures” against the U.S. On Thursday, a press account for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy