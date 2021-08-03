Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Ralph Lauren’s Q1 Focus? Outerwear, Denim, Footwear and Home

By Vicki M. Young
Posted by 
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w1y7l_0bGuOoTC00

CEO Patrice Louvet shared where the heritage apparel firm is seeing a “resurgence” in men’s fashion and “improvements” on the women’s side.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.

Comments / 0

Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
16
Followers
408
Post
829
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denim#Outerwear#Footwear#Q1 Focus#Sj Promo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Related
Midland, MIMidland Daily News

Dow partners with Ralph Lauren on Team USA Olympic outfit collection

Although Midland doesn’t have any athletes competing in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, the city is represented in another way: By the outfits Team USA is wearing. Jim Fitterling, CEO of Dow, posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon that the company’s partnership with Ralph Lauren, the official outfitter for the United States’ Olympic and Paralympic teams, has created sustainable attire.
RetailForbes

Ralph Lauren’s Stock Grew 12% In The Last Week. What’s Next?

Ralph Lauren’s stock (NYSE: RL), a company engaged in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, fragrances, and home furnishings, has increased 12% over the last five trading days (one week) and currently stands at around $123. It should be noted that the broader S&P500 returned a flat growth during the same period. RL stock spiked this week as it reported strong fiscal Q1 2022 results with revenues and earnings per share beating market estimates by $160 million and $1.43, respectively. The company saw its revenues grow 182% year-over-year (y-o-y) during the quarter, which included a 301% jump in North America. Evidently, consumers have started spending more on handbags, shoes, and clothes firing a rebound in the luxury goods industry. It should be noted that the high-end apparel seller’s marketing spends in the first quarter were double that of the year-ago period and about 40% higher than 2019 - as it sponsored the U.S. Olympic team and events such as Wimbledon and Major League Baseball. The company increased the marketing of its brand to capture the renewed demand. Ralph Lauren also raised its forecast for fiscal 2022 and now expects revenue to rise 25% to 30% on a 53-week reported basis, having previously estimated a 20% to 25% increase on a 52-week comparable basis.
Financial Reportshypebeast.com

Ralph Lauren Reveals Revenue Increase of 182%, Returns to Q1 Earnings

Corporation has divulged its earnings for the 2021 year, sharing that Q1, the company’s revenue jumped up by 182 percent to $1.4 billion USD. In North America, the company saw its revenues rise 301 percent to $662 million USD with its comparable-store sales also showing a growth of 176 percent. It appears that this year, Ralph Lauren’s brick and mortar stores found their groove as it reported a 278 percent increase and a 51 percent increase in e-commerce. In its entirety, North America’s wholesale revenue increased to $250 million USD compared to the $23 million USD rise it saw in the previous year in the same period.
ApparelPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Denim Minds Under 30: Ilayda Toprak

Like any business that has been around for more than a century, the jeanswear industry has its legends. It is also continuously reinventing itself and welcoming more opportunities for innovation—and oftentimes, it takes a fresh perspective to make real change. Rivet’s Denim Minds Under 30 column shines a spotlight on young professionals committed to pushing the denim industry forward, paying special mind to the planet and its people. In this Q&A, Ilayda Toprak, a denim designer at Turkish denim manufacturer Realkom, talks about how the industry has changed as a result of the pandemic, and how younger generations are setting it up for a successful future. Describe your...
Yogachainstoreage.com

Levi Strauss to acquire activewear brand Beyond Yoga

Levi Strauss & Co. is the latest brand to jump into the women's activewear space. The denim giant has entered into a deal to buy premium athleisure brand Beyond Yoga. The purchase price of the all-cash deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter, was not disclosed. The deal comes...
LifestylePosted by
WWD

Pre-loved Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton En Route to Neighborhood Goods Stores

Click here to read the full article. Fashionphile is injecting its luxury resale prowess and curated finds to Neighborhood Goods stores starting this Thursday. Neighborhood Goods — a retailer carving a hyper-localized, rotating assortment of contemporary brands — counts three stores in Austin and Plano, Texas, as well as in New York City. Fashionphile marks the latest chapter of growth, following Neighborhood Goods’ launch of The Marketplace, which sports a hand-picked selection of consumer packaged goods like trendy plant-based meats and sparkling water.More from WWDTop Five Men’s Fashion Trends From Spring 2022 Fashionphile’s initial accessories assortment for Neighborhood Goods will include brands...
Beauty & FashionStreet.Com

Ralph Lauren's Upside Gap Could Be Filled Quickly

When it comes to clothing and apparel, Lululemon Athletica (LULU) , Ralph Lauren (RL) and Nike (NKE) were among Cramer's favorites that he shared with Mad Money viewers Tuesday evening. Let's take a closer look at Ralph Lauren, which soared Tuesday. In this updated daily bar chart of RL, below,...
BusinessForbes

Company Of The Day: Ralph Lauren

High-end apparel retailer Ralph Lauren published a better than expected set of Q1 results, with revenue rising by 183% year-over-year to $1.38 billion and adjusted EPS standing at $2.29. Guidance was also strong, with the company projecting 20% to 22% year-over-year revenue growth on a constant currency basis for Q2.
ApparelPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Rocky Brands Looking at Localizing Footwear Production

Rocky Brands is dealing with inbound freight and container costs from Asia that are up to three times higher than year-ago costs. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Businessshop-eat-surf.com

Nautica Partners with MS Apparel

Nautica, one of the world’s most recognizable lifestyle brands, and MS Apparel, a full-service apparel and accessories company, have joined forces to introduce Nautica Angler, a new line of fishing and outdoor apparel. Nautica, owned by Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a global brand development, marketing and entertainment company, ventures into uncharted waters with this exciting brand extension.
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Liven Up Your Wardrobe With This Ralph Lauren Polo, Now Only $68

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. There are few things as classic as a Ralph Lauren polo, and now this deliciously orange (and already marked down) number from the brand is an extra 20% off at checkout. The polo features the brand’s classic silhouette, defined by the slim fit, full armholes and tennis tail which makes it ideal for tucking. But while polos can sometimes feel a bit stale or stuffy, the vibrant orange shade and contrasting lime green embroidered logo takes a tried and true basic and makes it all the more interesting to wear. Consider it a basic that’s not so basic.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Denim-Inspired Casual Footwear

Levi's works in collaboration with New Balance once again, and this time around the duo shine the spotlight on the 990v3 sneaker model. The two perfectly fuse their expertise and take the New Balance sneaker as the base foundation before detailing it with denim accents throughout the entire upper. It...
EnvironmentPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Circular Catalyst: Why Diesel Turned to Spin-Off Brand to Launch Upcycled Garments

When Diesel developed the “For Responsible Living” strategy early in 2020 alongside sustainability consultancy group Eco-Age, the brand sought to launch a plan to “be the alternative” to prevent fabric waste. Soon after the partnership, Diesel unveiled the first iteration of its Diesel Upcycling For series dedicated to a more sustainable, circular, fashion industry. The leader behind the project is Andrea Rosso, Diesel’s sustainability ambassador and upcycling artistic director, as well as the son of Diesel president and founder Renzo Rosso. Rosso is spearheading the ongoing series with six capsule collections created with different designers and without the use of any...
ApparelPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Joseph Abboud Breaks Into New Categories With Sleepwear Launch

The new offering, set for spring 2022, will feature a full line of pajamas, coordinated sleep sets, robes and pajama shorts for men. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Beverly Hills, CAStreetInsider.com

Ralph Lauren back in vogue as pandemic curbs ease

(Reuters) -Shoppers globally are returning to buying Ralph Lauren Corp's Polo shirts, sports coats and dresses, the company said on Tuesday as it benefits from a post-lockdown luxury sales boom and revamped marketing campaigns. The New York-based retailer's shares rose more than 7% to $126.36 as the company raised its...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Ralph Lauren Going on the Offensive

Patrice Louvet is changing his game at Ralph Lauren Corp. and going into expansion mode after nearly a year and a half of realigning the company to COVID-19 consumer realities. “The reset work is largely complete,” Louvet, who is president and chief executive officer, told WWD in an interview. “Ralph...

Comments / 0

Community Policy