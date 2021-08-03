Carolyn Diane Hunter, 76, passed away 08/01/2021, surrounded with love. Her vivacious personality, bright smile and positive attitude will be forever missed by family and friends. She always chose happiness amid any challenge. Carolyn’s daughters always said she could bring fun to even the most boring mundane activities. Her capacity for joy was endless, and she never failed to lift those around her. Carolyn was born February 24, 1945, in Beeville, Texas, to James Wilbur and Henrietta McGuill. She was raised in Beeville and later married her high school sweetheart, Crayton Hunter. Carolyn and Crayton settled in Alice, Texas, where they opened Hunter Petroleum, Inc. She was an integral part of the company and its day-to-day operations. Her devotion and love for her family shone bright for all to see. Carolyn’s two daughters, Kelly and Brooke, and two granddaughters, Isabella and Caroline, were the apple of her eye. Carolyn is survived by daughters Kelly Diane Hunter and Laurie Brooke Hunter; granddaughters Isabella and Caroline; brothers and sisters-in-law Larry and Mary Jane Hunter; Bob and Mary Lou Vielock; John and Nancy Hunter; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the Hunter Family Cemetery on August 14, 2021, in Beeville, Texas. The family cemetery can be found by turning onto Dickerson Road from Highway 59. Once you have turned onto Dickerson Road you will drive for approximately 8/10ths of a mile to Handley Lane which will be prominently marked. It is suggested that sensible shoes or boots be worn for this outdoor setting. In lieu of flowers please consider one of Carolyn’s favorite organizations and church. Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children, SNIPSA Animal Rescue, and Episcopal Church of the Advent, Alice, Texas. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com.