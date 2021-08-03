Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

On an Ecological Pilgrimage, Dianne Whelan Has Become the First Person to Complete the Trans Canada Trail

By Simone Paget
montecristomagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, I made my way down to the pebbly shores of Ross Bay Beach in Victoria, B.C. to watch history made as Dianne Whelan became the first person to finish both land and water stretches of the Trans Canada Trail. Surrounded by her friends, family and a small documentary crew, we walked the final kilometre of the 28,000 kilometre journey together. The air was hazy but refreshingly cool. The mood was jubilant. It was a fitting ending to Whelan’s six year ecological pilgrimage.

montecristomagazine.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Oceans#Canada#Pilgrimage#The Trans Canada Trail#Canadian#Ndp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
TrafficPosted by
TheStreet

Government Of Canada Announces The Country's First-ever Federal Strategy And Fund Dedicated To Building Active Transportation Trails And Pathways

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Public transit investments strengthen communities, help Canadians get around in faster, cleaner and more affordable ways, and ensure good jobs today while charting a path to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Investing in pathways and trails for cycling, walking, hybrid e-bikes and scooters, and wheelchairs gives everyone the opportunity to get out, get active, and access public transportation.
WorldPosted by
Travel + Leisure

Go on Safari in Botswana, Vineyard-hop in Cape Town, and See Baby Penguins in Antarctica on One Epic Trip

Some trips really are journeys of a lifetime worth planning ahead for. These epic new African-Antarctic itineraries are two of them. These dream trips from tour operators Wilderness Safaris and White Desert combine fire, ice, and a chance to spot Africa's Big Five with truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunities like hanging out with Antarctic Emperor penguins or making a quick trip to the South Pole.
LifestyleColumbia Star

Day One—Grindavik, Southern Iceland

Our plane landed an hour early. My watch and phone automatically adapted to the 6 a.m. arrival, but it still felt like the middle of the night to me. Heavy fog was outside the taxi and heavy fog was inside my head. It had been a hard couple weeks before our trip.
AnimalsScience News

Polar bears sometimes bludgeon walruses to death with stones or ice

Walruses, weighing as much as 1,300 kilograms with huge tusks and nearly impenetrable skulls, are almost impossible for a hungry polar bear to kill. But new research suggests that some polar bears have invented a work-around — bashing walruses on the head with a block of stone or ice. For...
AnimalsPosted by
TheConversationAU

If wildlife vigilantes smuggle Tassie devils to the Australian mainland, the animals could live in secret for 20 years

Tasmanian devil populations have been devastated over the past 25 years due to devil facial tumour disease, an infectious cancer. But the Tasmanian government does not support relocating uninfected wild devil populations to the Australian mainland. Wildlife vigilantes have, however, already illegally moved Tasmanian devils off the island — an illegal practice known as “covert rewilding”. They may well might try again. My recent research has examined this possibility. It found a covert devil population could remain undetected on the Australian mainland for years, by which time it may be too large and widely distributed to be eradicated. In fact, it’s possible such...
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
Animals101wkqx.com

Sex-Crazed Monkey Gangs Are Brawling In The Streets Of Thailand

Any questions? I think that headline makes it pretty clear. In reality, monkey gangs are taking over the streets of Thailand due to the lack of tourists that are visiting the country. The street monkeys in Lopburi, Thailand are notorious to the point that it is called The City of Monkeys by many. However, the monkeys have found themselves lacking food from the tourists amid the country’s third lockdown.
Posted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Men Got Caught in a Snowstorm and Found an Isolated Cabin

Three men, all professionals in different fields, are hunting in the cold wilderness. On their way, the weather became unfavorable, and they scrambled for survival. Three men, an engineer, a psychologist, and a theologian, are on their way to the northern area of Canada. The trio had gone hunting, but things didn't go as expected.

Comments / 1

Community Policy