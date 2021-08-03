Pre-Gamin’: Cubs at Rockies (7:40 CT) – Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

Zach Davies is still with the Cubs, and he’s making his first post-Trade-Deadline start tonight. It’s still really weird to me that no team out there wanted him as rotation depth for a modest return (and/or that the Cubs didn’t want to take whatever they could get for him), but maybe the Cubs still think there’s upside there for the 28-year-old Hendricks Lite. You never rule out a modest extension in these situations, particularly given the Cubs’ looming needs in the rotation.