Rantoul 16-year-old arrested in July 4 shooting that left 5 hurt, including 2 children

URBANA — A Rantoul 16-year-old who allegedly took part in a shooting in that city last month that resulted in injuries to five people is in police custody. Rantoul police announced that Deleon Moffett was arrested Monday morning in the 1300 block of Beech Street in Urbana. He had been charged as an adult with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm and was wanted on a warrant.