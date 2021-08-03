Cancel
Barbie debuts doll in likeness of British COVID-19 vaccine developer

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 1 day ago

LONDON (Reuters) – British coronavirus vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert has many science accolades to her credit but now shares an honor with Beyonce, Marilyn Monroe and Eleanor Roosevelt: a Barbie doll in her likeness. Gilbert, a 59-year-old professor at Oxford University and co-developer of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, is one of...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

