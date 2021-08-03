Cancel
English study finds 50-60% reduced risk of COVID for double-vaccinated

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Fully-vaccinated people have an around 50 to 60% reduced risk of infection from the Delta coronavirus variant, including those who are asymptomatic, a large English coronavirus prevalence study found on Wednesday. Imperial College London researchers said people who reported receiving two vaccine doses were half as likely...

