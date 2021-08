Last week, we stared wide-eyed at updated iterations of “The Wall,” Samsung’s line of gargantuan “IWA” video screens featuring 1000-inch displays at 16K resolution. While the company suggested wealthy people could hypothetically (and somewhat hilariously) install the beasts in their homes, really, the giant is clearly meant for industrial-grade advertising spaces and high-tech film environments. While the former use will undoubtedly be arriving in upscale malls and airports imminently, it remained to be seen which movie studios might opt-in on the increasingly popular method of filmmaking using Samsung’s Wall. As of this week, we know of at least one such studio building a set using the modular, microLED screens — the Korean-based CJ ENM, the studio behind last year’s critical darling, Parasite.