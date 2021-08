COLFAX (CBS13) — Clouds of smoke covered Colfax on Wednesday as the fast-moving River Fire forced evacuations in Placer and Nevada counties. Denise Clark, who moved to Colfax just three months ago, witnessed the flames overtake her neighborhood. “It’s gone, everything is gone,” explained Clark. She lives in a trailer on her son’s property near his house in Colfax. Clark saw smoke and called her son Jesse, to see what was going on, by that time Jesse had just started to see the flames coming towards his house. “All of a sudden the sheriff showed up and they were like ‘Get out, get out...