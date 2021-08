As people get out and start getting comfortable, some with vaccines and some without, we are seeing new strands of COVID in the hospital and in FB county we are seeing more COVID positive tests. Could this be due to the new Delta variance first detected in India? In the hospital lab we do not check for the individual variance, but the County and State Health Departments do check, and the CDC monitors and it does appear there is an expansion. The expansion we are seeing right now does seem to be due to the Delta variance.