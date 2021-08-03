Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Higgins questions U.S. readiness to open border

By Staff reports
Lockport Union-Sun
 1 day ago

With Canada’s plan to reopen the border to U.S. citizens less than a week away, Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) said he is raising concerns about the lack of information and planning coming from the United States government. In separate letters to the White House and U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Higgins is pressing for the U.S. government to address unanswered questions related to testing in border communities and logistics at Land Ports of Entry.

www.lockportjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Border#U S#United States Government#The White House#Land Ports Of Entry#Canadian#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Posted by
sevendaysvt

U.S. Won't Open Border to Canadians Until at Least August 21

The United States won't open its border to visitors from Canada until August 21, the White House announced on Wednesday — dealing a blow to hospitality and other businesses that have long relied on tourists from Canada. “I’m sure the congressional delegations and governors of every border state to the...
U.S. Politicsnny360.com

U.S. extends border closure with Canada, Mexico

The U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed at land and ferry crossings for at least another month as the pandemic continues to pose a threat to “human life or national interests,” federal officials said Wednesday. Any movement between the U.S. and its neighbors will be limited to...
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Biden admits he is proudly and deliberately breaking the law

Despite the Supreme Court’s explicit warning that any executive extension of the federal eviction moratorium would be struck down, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided this week to implement a new moratorium anyway for two months. When asked about the legal obstacles this policy would inevitably run into, President Joe Biden admitted that what his administration is doing is illegal, but he said he doesn’t care.
Businessfederalnewsnetwork.com

October COLA reveal will jolt many retirees

The January cost-of-living adjustment for federal, military, and Social Security retirees is expected to be between 5% and 6%. That is much, much bigger than the 1.3% retirees got in January 2021. And it could easily top the last big COLA of 5.8% most retirees got in 2009, as the nation was emerging from a relatively brief but deep recession.
U.S. PoliticsNPR

As Biden Aims To Pass 2 Big Bills, Things Are About To Get Really Complicated

In the days and weeks just ahead, the elected leaders of our federal government will perform a series of ritual dances that few Americans will understand. You may turn away with a dismissive gesture or a rolling of the eyes. But these seemingly arcane exercises will, in fact, represent — and may even resolve — real conflicts over national issues of enormous importance.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Reporter who accused Gov. Cuomo of bullying says CNN host needs to come clean about role in sibling’s scandal

Lindsay Nielsen, a former Albany-based investigative reporter who spoke to state investigators during their probe of the New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, thinks CNN viewers deserve an explanation from the troubled governor’s little brother. Nielsen has accused Cuomo’s administration of intimidation and bullying and took part in Attorney General...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Five big questions as Jan. 6 panel preps subpoenas

Leaders of the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack say they can't let the August recess halt their work and that they’re preparing to send a flurry of subpoenas to start gathering evidence. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and staunch Trump defender Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) are among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy