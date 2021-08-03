Higgins questions U.S. readiness to open border
With Canada’s plan to reopen the border to U.S. citizens less than a week away, Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) said he is raising concerns about the lack of information and planning coming from the United States government. In separate letters to the White House and U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Higgins is pressing for the U.S. government to address unanswered questions related to testing in border communities and logistics at Land Ports of Entry.www.lockportjournal.com
