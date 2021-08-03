Report on Progress Being Made by NJ Department of Children and Families

At the federal court hearing in the Charlie and Nadine H. v. Murphy lawsuit on August 4th, the Honorable Stanley Chesler congratulated New Jersey Department of Children and Families (DCF) Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer and her staff, plaintiffs’ attorney Marcia Lowry, and federal court monitor and president of the Center for the Study of Social Policy Judith Meltzer and her staff, for their remarkable work in reforming New Jersey’s child welfare system. Judge Chesler said he has no doubt that the state will meet the remaining four performance measures required under the Sustainability and Exit Plan (SEP), which details the benchmarks the state must meet in order to end federal court oversight. At today’s hearing, the judge stated he is open to proposals to further modify or even dissolve the Court’s oversight, allowing the state to proceed on its own. The Court’s concern remains that the progress made does not dissolve because of a change in administration or state priorities, and again acknowledged the need for continued adequate funding by both the Legislature and Governor.