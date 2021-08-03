Report on Progress Being Made by NJ Department of Children and Families
During the virtual 2021 Summer Forum hosted by ACNJ and New Jersey Department of Children and Families (DCF) on July 14th, DCF Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer discussed a number of key initiatives aimed at promoting the safety and well-being of children and families in the Garden State. While Commissioner Beyer lamented that these reform efforts were borne out of tragedy, the resulting Modified Settlement Agreement and Sustainability and Exit Plan continue to act as a catalyst and guiding post for positive systemic changes.acnj.org
