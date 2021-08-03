Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Report on Progress Being Made by NJ Department of Children and Families

acnj.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the virtual 2021 Summer Forum hosted by ACNJ and New Jersey Department of Children and Families (DCF) on July 14th, DCF Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer discussed a number of key initiatives aimed at promoting the safety and well-being of children and families in the Garden State. While Commissioner Beyer lamented that these reform efforts were borne out of tragedy, the resulting Modified Settlement Agreement and Sustainability and Exit Plan continue to act as a catalyst and guiding post for positive systemic changes.

acnj.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acnj#Dcf#Office Of Quality#Llc#The Collaborative Safety#Behavior Analysis#Apsr#Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Public Healthdrgnews.com

Families set to receive food assistance for school children due to COVID-19

The South Dakota Departments of Social Services and Education will be providing assistance with food costs to families who lost access to free or reduced-price school meals during the 2020-2021 school year due to COVID-19 related school closures. Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson says the Pandemic EBT for school children...
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

Two whistleblowers claim the Department of Health and Human Services instructed them to downplay a coronavirus outbreak among migrant children being housed at a facility in Texas

Two whistleblowers have alleged the Department of Health and Human Services instructed them to downplay a coronavirus outbreak amongst migrant children that were held at a facility in Fort Bliss, near El Paso, Texas. The outbreak is said to have occurred earlier this year in a complaint that was sent...
Volusia County, FLvolusia.org

Children and Families Advisory Board to meet

The Children and Families Advisory Board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, in the County Council Chambers of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand. The public is invited to attend and participate in person or virtually. Virtual attendees must register for the meeting...
RelationshipsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Mother Who Confessed to Drowning Her Young Children is a Family Services Worker: Report

The Nevada mother accused of intentionally drowning her young son and daughter before failed suicide attempts works for a social services agency. As CrimeOnline previously reported, siblings Christopher Fox III, 4; and Gihanna Fox, 1; were pronounced dead at their home in Henderson after police responded to the residence Monday evening. The children’s mother, 33-year-old Jovan Trevino, reportedly confessed to killing her children after she drove to a hospital in Arizona. Trevino also left behind a suicide note and is believed to have made multiple unsuccessful suicide attempts before leaving the scene.
Relationshipsyouthtoday.org

Black children most likely to be investigated by CPS, study says

For a lot of children in the U.S, especially Black kids, a common part of childhood — alongside the typical birthday parties, playground games and first days of school — are frequent encounters with child welfare services, according to a new study out of Rutgers University and Duke University. “Child...
U.S. Politicsacnj.org

All Positive About DCF Progress in Federal Court Hearing

At the federal court hearing in the Charlie and Nadine H. v. Murphy lawsuit on August 4th, the Honorable Stanley Chesler congratulated New Jersey Department of Children and Families (DCF) Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer and her staff, plaintiffs’ attorney Marcia Lowry, and federal court monitor and president of the Center for the Study of Social Policy Judith Meltzer and her staff, for their remarkable work in reforming New Jersey’s child welfare system. Judge Chesler said he has no doubt that the state will meet the remaining four performance measures required under the Sustainability and Exit Plan (SEP), which details the benchmarks the state must meet in order to end federal court oversight. At today’s hearing, the judge stated he is open to proposals to further modify or even dissolve the Court’s oversight, allowing the state to proceed on its own. The Court’s concern remains that the progress made does not dissolve because of a change in administration or state priorities, and again acknowledged the need for continued adequate funding by both the Legislature and Governor.
EducationPosted by
CNN

Additional pandemic EBT benefits coming soon to eligible families

Alabama families who qualify for Pandemic EBT can expect to see additional benefits loaded onto their EBT cards within the next week. The Alabama Department of Human Resources in June issued P-EBT benefits to approximately 470,000 children who missed out on free or reduced-price school meals because of the pandemic. Those benefits covered meals missed from August through December 2020. Now, eligible children will receive benefits for January through May 2021.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Educationstjohnsource.com

Governor Orders Virtual Learning at Public Schools Due to COVID Surge

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has ordered U.S. Virgin Islands public schools to use virtual learning instead of in-person classrooms when they reopen on August 9, Government House announced Thursday. According to Government House, the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students, teachers and...
EducationPosted by
KATC News

Parents of eligible students urged to apply for P-EBT ahead of school year

Parents who qualify for P-EBT program for their children are asked to apply in anticipation of federal approval for this school year. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services and Department of Education are requesting that parent who qualify for, but do not currently receive, free or reduced-price lunches to apply for those benefits with their schools or school districts by Friday, July 30, 2021 in anticipation of federal approval of Louisiana’s Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program.
Education247wallst.com

These States Pay Their Teachers The Least

The U.S. Constitution does not guarantee the right to an education. Though the federal government has set some academic standards, education policy is set largely at the state and local levels. State governments have authority over public school curriculums, teaching methods, instructional materials, and, in conjunction with local districts, teacher pay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy