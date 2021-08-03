Enter whimsy of Mike Medow

Amusement parks are for the young. At least that’s the conventional wisdom. Job Smeets, however, has never put away childish things. For the founder of Studio Job, the provocative product-design firm, youthful recollections of Efteling—the largest theme park in the Netherlands—form the DNA of his defiantly kitsch creations. Imagine an armchair in the form of a ham-burger, a punching bag that appears to be made of red brick, and a table lamp that mimics a half-peeled banana. “If I can visualize those memories, I can explore new shapes and forms,” explains Smeets, who launched Studio Job, headquartered in the Dutch city of Tilburg, in 1998; it also has an outpost in Milan and is now represented by New York City gallery R & Company. “Not everybody needs to live in a modernist white box.”