Boulder County, CO

City's 'pothole killer' sold to Boulder County, Colorado

By Ben Joe ben.joe@lockportjournal.com
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
 1 day ago
Lockport City Hall James Neiss

The Common Council will vote on the sale of a “pothole killer” to Boulder County Public Works for the price of $150,000 at tonight's meeting.

The piece of equipment was placed on an online auction which closed with a bid of $72,500, but that was judged to be unacceptable. The city negotiated the second offer with the buyer in Colorado.

The vehicle was deemed to be inappropriate upon delivery for Lockport, but would service Boulder County well, said Mayor Michelle Roman, noting the equipment was bought before her time in office.

“We’re going to get a new piece of equipment that is good for Lockport,” Roman said.

The equipment was bought at the price of $215,000 through a matching grant in 2014, before any current members of the Common Council had won their seats.

Joe Oates, First Ward alderman, said when the specifications for the buy came out, it was already established by the past council and he and the rest of the Common Council passed it through.

Thusfar, the odometer on the equipment is 1,371 and the rear engine has been utilized for 23 hours.

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Lockport, NY
