Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metal Mining

Piedmont ‘very optimistic’ on North Carolina permit approval

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Piedmont Lithium Inc expects to receive state regulatory approval for its proposed North Carolina lithium project and have it fully funded by mid-2022, its chief executive said on Tuesday. Piedmont’s project would be among the largest U.S. lithium mines and a key domestic source of the white metal...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Inc#Reuters#Piedmont Lithium Inc#State#Department Of Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

North Carolina daycares struggle to hang on

Childcare centers in North Carolina, which’ve struggled with a workforce shortage for years, now grapple with major financial fallout from the pandemic — despite remaining open for much of the past year. What’s happening: Across the state, nearly one-third of child care centers reported revenue losses of $45,000 or more stemming from the pandemic, according […] The post North Carolina daycares struggle to hang on appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Politicsthecentersquare.com

Cooper to honor end of federal jobless benefits in North Carolina

The Center Square – Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday he would accept the end of enhanced federal unemployment benefits in the state when they expire on Labor Day. Cooper said it was too late for the state to modify the benefits ahead of Sept. 6, when they are set to expire. Lawmakers must fill in the gaps to help workers, he said.
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

County approves Blue Triton 1041 permit

Chaffee County Commissioners, meeting as the county’s 1041 permit authority Tuesday afternoon, approved the 1041 permit renewal for Blue Triton Brands’ water for 10 years. Staff was directed to proof and edit the draft resolution, which the permit authority finished deliberating after coming up with amounts for community contributions to be made by Blue Triton Brands over the next 10 years.
Public HealthFort Worth Star-Telegram

Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

Winston-Salem Journal. Aug. 2, 2021. Editorial: NC COVID messages are dangerously misleading. Even as a deadly pandemic refuses to let go, some are still willfully spreading misinformation about it to make money and win votes. For Exhibit A, see Fox News, which, despite some recent slight backpedaling, is still pushing...
Illinois Statewibqam.com

Illinois to offer free COVID-19 vaccines, testing at state fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced this week it will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations at six different locations at the Illinois State Fair between Aug. 12 and Aug. 22. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for free at all six locations...
Hayward, CAlifewest.edu

Asheville North Carolina Practice For Sale

ASHEVILLE NC $120,000.00 This thriving practice that has been serving the Asheville area for the past 28 years. The clinic is 1500 square feet, with low rent. This practice is 97% CASH. 3 year average= $159,602.00, although 2021 projection is $215,000.00. This practice is low force-gentle techniques such as NS, SOT, Torque release technique and Activator. The practice is a family based chiropractic clinic offering acute and wellness care. Right in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, Asheville is one of the most sought after cities that people are moving to for work and to live. Asheville attracts people to settle there that are focusing on a holistic lifestyle and wellness, which helps create a culture that allows chiropractic practices to thrive. One on one transition coaching included in the price to ensure your continued success. Call Dr. Matthew Davis for information on this practice, 770-748-6084 DrMatt@PremierPracticeConsultants.com.
Leetsdale, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Federal-state settlement resolves Hussey Copper pollution violations on Ohio River

Hussey Copper, already ordered to pay a $550,000 criminal fine for polluting the Ohio River at its Leetsdale operation, has agreed to pay another $861,500 civil penalty and take other measures to upgrade its systems as part of a proposed settlement and consent decree with the U.S. Justice Department and the state's Department of Environmental Protection.
Economyncidea.org

North Carolina Black Entrepreneurship Council

Under the leadership of the NC BEC and less than one year after its formation, our call to fund organizations supporting more Black people in their ambition to start and scale growth-oriented companies drew an incredible response. Equitable entrepreneurship is vital to our economic recovery. Partnering with organizations, including these eight ECOSYSTEM partners and fourteen ENGAGE partners, creates greater opportunity to economically empower Black people with entrepreneurship, and collectively work to combat inequalities that perpetuate racial imbalances.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Piedmont Lithium delays timeline to supply Tesla

(Reuters) -Piedmont Lithium Inc said on Monday it will delay first shipments of lithium chemicals to electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc and that it does not have a definitive date for when deliveries could begin. The decision was mutual, Belmont, North Carolina-based Piedmont said. Tesla did not immediately respond to...
NFLbasketballinsiders.com

Sports Betting North Carolina Guide

Want to wager on sports in North Carolina? Our North Carolina sports betting guide will cover everything you need to know. We’ll explain whether betting is legal in North Carolina and how you can start betting today, plus review the top 10 North Carolina betting sites. The Best Sports Betting...
The Mountaineer

This is the Worst County to Live in North Carolina

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S....
CollegesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Least Educated City in North Carolina

College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment rates have fallen at an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor’s degree tend to be far more […]
Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

Advocates on medical marijuana in North Carolina

Medical marijuana could be a reality in North Carolina after years of being stonewalled. One of the bill sponors of the measure moving through the General Assembly and two medical doctors who advocate for medical marijuana join Loretta Boniti to look at the potential benefits and challenges of allowing medical marijuana in the state.
EducationPosted by
The Associated Press

North Carolina reverses course, urges masks in all schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday decided to reverse course from guidance he issued last week and will now urge all K-12 public school students and staff to be masked, even if they have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The Democratic governor and the state’s top public health official, Dr. Mandy Cohen, pinned much blame on unvaccinated people and renewed calls for them to get the shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy