Gov. Ivey should coast to reelection

For over a year I have been touting the fact that the 2022 election year the Heart of Dixie was going to be the busiest and most monumental in history. Folks, it looks like it is not going to be as eventful as anticipated. Yes, everything is on the ballot, but the power of incumbency is thwarting the drama. It appears the U.S. Senate race is going to be the marquee event. Most states have their big election years in the same year as the presidential contest. Not so in Alabama, our carte blanche election year is in between presidential elections in what is referred to nationally as off years. All our constitutional officers are on the ballot next year as well as all 105 state house seats, 35 state senate seats, all 67 sheriffs, all state school board members, along with all seven of our Congressional seats. Historically, the biggest race in Alabama is governor. In fact, throughout history the governor’s race year has been the largest turnout year in Alabama. That is probably because it was not until the 1970’s that could a governor succeed themselves. Therefore, there was an open governor’s race every four years. The inherent advantage of incumbency has cut down on the every four years gubernatorial circus and theater. This incumbency advantage is playing out to the nines as we head towards next year’s May 24 election day. All four of our top tier Constitutional offices are held by popular incumbents and all four are running for reelection virtually unopposed. All of our statewide elected offices are held by Republicans. A Democrat cannot win a statewide race in Alabama. They can get 40 percent but that appears to be the ultimate threshold. Therefore, winning the May 24 GOP Primary is tantamount to election. Governor Kay Ivey is the prohibitive favorite to win a full second term next year. She has done a good job as governor despite the gigantic obstacles of having to fight through a once in a lifetime COVID pandemic, which completely shut down the world’s economy for over 15 months. She did a good job of steadying the ship of state during the crisis. It was thought and even anticipated that Kay Ivey would run for only one four-year term when she was elected in 2018. She, herself, probably thought she might only run one time because, coupled with her serving as governor the last two years of Robert Bentley’s tenure, would give her a six-year reign. That mindset of striving to govern for four-years rather than run for reelection has made her a successful governor. Kay has rolled up her sleeves and tackled the job and diligently governed. She has gubernatorially addressed many of the problems that have plagued the state and been swept under the rug or kicked down the road for decades.