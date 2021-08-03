A question of leadership

During my first combat tour in Vietnam (1964-65), there were no TV stations in the Mekong Delta or even English-speaking radio stations. So, I sometimes tuned in Radio Peking (Communist China) and listened to their English-speaking propaganda artist. She spoke better English than many in Alabama, hated America with a passion, and worshipped Chairman Mao. According to her, the "thoughts of Chairman Mao" could cure anything from "irregularity" to cancer. Why did I listen to her? Because I wanted to see what our enemies were thinking and her comments of adoration for Mao were sort of amusing. I thought to myself Americans would never hate America like that or be so "mentally deficient" they would bow down to a despot like Mao.