A question of leadership
When I wrote my first letter questioning the current lack of leadership in the Democratic Party, I naturally started with the president — not because he is such an easy target, but because he is the supposed leader of the party. I had planned to move further down the chain of command and highlight others. However, our Idiot in Chief has made so many gaffes and lies within the last couple of weeks I have found myself digressing back to the presidency.dothaneagle.com
