Just when we thought the pandemic was over and it would be just a matter of time before life returned to normal, the delta variant comes along. We’re now in the middle of a third wave of COVID-19. With the seven-day average of reported infections running at more than 100,000 as of August 6, we’re now back to February levels. In some areas, such as my current home state of Florida, hospitalizations are hitting new highs, and ICU beds are filling up … again.