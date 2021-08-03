Cancel
Machu Picchu is older than previously thought

News Channel Nebraska
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Peru was occupied from around 1420-1530 AD, several decades earlier than previously thought, according to a new study. A team of researchers, led by Richard Burger, a professor of anthropology at Yale University, used radiocarbon dating to reveal that the emperor Pachacuti, who built Machu Picchu, rose to power earlier than expected, according to a news release published Tuesday.

