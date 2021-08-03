Cancel
Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga man accused of violating sex offender act

Anniston Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sylacauga man is in the Talladega County Jail on a $15,000 bond after being charged with violations of the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. Henry Farrell Weldon, 53, is accused of violating two different provisions of the act, according to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs. He was allegedly living at an address other than the one where he was registered, and the address where he was staying was in a restricted area, specifically just over 1,000 feet from Sylacauga High School.

www.annistonstar.com

Comments / 0

