Ransom Township, PA

RANSOM TWP.

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal
Abington Journal
Abington Journal
 4 days ago
RANSOM TWP. — At the Ransom Township supervisors meeting Aug. 2, resident Donna Urbaniak told the supervisors during public comment that dead trees are left on the side of Newton Ransom Boulevard near Degilio’s garage.

She asked whose responsibility is it to get rid of the dead trees. The supervisors told her that it’s the responsibility of the property owners depending how far back off the road.

“If it’s on the right of way, the state does it,” said chairman Dennis Macheska. Urbaniak asked how far into the road for the state to clear the road. Macheska replied that it’s 50 feet, 25 feet for the center over on each side.

Jeff LaCoe, fire chief of Newton Ransom Volunteer Fire Company, attested that there is a lot of debris on the side of the road.

“It’s not just now,” he said. “It’s (been) going down back years.”

Supervisor Dave Bird said that he will speak with PennDot. He said that PennDot is good at responding.

Supervisor Allan Myers added that he called the cable company about trees falling onto cable wires, but they will do nothing about it.

“When it falls on the road and becomes a safety hazard, then they will go out and do something about it.”

In his treasury report, Macheska announced the general fund to be liquid fuels fund to be $777,513.57, revenues, $300,167.09, and expenditures, $73,639.22. Recycling for July was 4.3 tons. This month’s recycling date will be Aug. 20. The next planning commission meeting will be Aug. 16 (to be determined).

The next supervisors’ meeting will be Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the municipal building.

Abington Journal

Abington Journal

